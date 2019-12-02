Play

Leon was traded to the Indians on Monday in exchange for Adenys Bautista.

Leon served as the backup catcher for the Red Sox, and he will likely take on a similar role for the Indians behind Roberto Perez (ankle), who had surgery in October but is expected to be ready for spring training. Over 65 games in 2019, Leon hit .192/.251/.297 with just five home runs and 19 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories