Indians' Yandy Diaz: Dealing with groin strain
Diaz is being evaluated in Cleveland for a right groin strain, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Diaz was playing for Leones del Caracas in the Venezuelan Winter League when he picked up the injury. The severity of the issue remains unclear, leaving his status for the remainder of winter ball up in the air. More should be known following his evaluation.
