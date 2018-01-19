Indians' Yandy Diaz: Will not require surgery
Diaz will not need surgery for a sports hernia suffered during winter ball, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
It's not clear where Diaz stands in his recovery from the injury he suffered in November, but it seems things are progressing as planned because he has not gone under the knife. The report also notes that the Indians plan to keep playing Diaz mainly at third base in 2018, as opposed to using him in more of a utility role.
