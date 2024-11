Bauers elected free agency Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Bauers was booted off the Brewers' 40-man roster Monday and has decided to test out free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment. The 29-year-old slashed .199/.301/.361 with 12 home runs and 13 steals over 116 regular-season contests for the Brewers and also added one homer during the playoffs.