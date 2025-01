The Nationals released La Sorsa on Wednesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

La Sorsa cleared waivers after being designated for assignment, but the Nationals have elected to cut the left-handed reliever loose. The 26-year-old has posted a 4.47 ERA and 42:12 K:BB over 50.1 innings across parts of two seasons at the major-league level.