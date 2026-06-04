Red Sox's Joe La Sorsa: Joining Red Sox

The Pirates traded La Sorsa to the Red Sox on Thursday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

La Sorsa will be active Friday for the Red Sox while they are in New York playing the Yankees. The southpaw exercised his upward mobility clause at the end of May after attempting to use it earlier in the season. The Pirates are receiving cash considerations in return, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. The Red Sox have yet to announce who they are removing from their 40-man roster to create room for La Sorsa.