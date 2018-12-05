Joe Wieland: Remains overseas
Wieland agreed Wednesday with the Kia Tigers of the Korea Baseball Organization on a one-year, $1 million contract, Yoo Jee-ho of the Yonhap News Agency reports.
Wieland, who last appeared in affiliated ball in 2016, has spent the past two seasons in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, accruing a 3.80 ERA over 225 innings. The 28-year-old will forgo a potential return to North America and instead stick around in Asia, where he'll earn a heftier payday.
