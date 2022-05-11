Wieland signed a minor-league contract with Tampa Bay on Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Wieland hasn't pitched at any level since parting ways with the Cubs organization and electing free agency in November, so he'll report to the Rays' spring training facility in Port Charlotte, Fla. to build up his arm. Once he's deemed ready to go, Wieland is expected to settle in the bullpen at Triple-A Durham. The 32-year-old right-hander has previously seen big-league action in parts of four seasons, with his most recent appearance in the majors coming in 2016 with Seattle.