Josh Sborz: Non-tendered by Texas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers non-tendered Sborz on Friday.
Sborz started the 2025 season on the 60-day injured list after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder in November of 2024. He was able to begin a rehab stint in July but was unable to progress enough in his recovery to see major-league action. Sborz will now enter free agency and will look to sign with a team in need of right-handed depth out of the bullpen.
