The Cubs extended Tucker a one-year, $22.05 million qualifying offer Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

As the marquee free agent this offseason, Tucker will decline the offer. If he leaves the Cubs -- which is expected -- Chicago will receive a draft pick as compensation. Tucker played through a hairline fracture in his hand and also missed time with a calf injury, but he still slashed .266/.377/.464 with 22 home runs, 25 stolen bases and an 87:88 BB:K over 136 regular-season contests in 2025.