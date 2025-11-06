Kyle Tucker: Given qualifying offer
By RotoWire Staff
The Cubs extended Tucker a one-year, $22.05 million qualifying offer Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
As the marquee free agent this offseason, Tucker will decline the offer. If he leaves the Cubs -- which is expected -- Chicago will receive a draft pick as compensation. Tucker played through a hairline fracture in his hand and also missed time with a calf injury, but he still slashed .266/.377/.464 with 22 home runs, 25 stolen bases and an 87:88 BB:K over 136 regular-season contests in 2025.
