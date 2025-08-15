default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Rays released Driscoll (ankle) on Friday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Driscoll appeared in 15 games for the Rays last season and slashed an unforgettable .171/.189/.257 with one home run, five RBI, two runs scored and a 1:6 BB:K across 37 plate appearances. Driscoll rolled his ankle during spring training and hasn't played in 2025.

More News