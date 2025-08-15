Logan Driscoll: Released by Tampa Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rays released Driscoll (ankle) on Friday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
Driscoll appeared in 15 games for the Rays last season and slashed an unforgettable .171/.189/.257 with one home run, five RBI, two runs scored and a 1:6 BB:K across 37 plate appearances. Driscoll rolled his ankle during spring training and hasn't played in 2025.
More News
-
Rays' Logan Driscoll: Cut from big-league camp•
-
Rays' Logan Driscoll: Seeing doctor about ankle•
-
Rays' Logan Driscoll: Cracks first career homer•
-
Rays' Logan Driscoll: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Rays' Logan Driscoll: Dealing with quad bruise after fall•
-
Rays' Logan Driscoll: Contract selected by Tampa Bay•