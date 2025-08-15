The Rays released Driscoll (ankle) on Friday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Driscoll appeared in 15 games for the Rays last season and slashed an unforgettable .171/.189/.257 with one home run, five RBI, two runs scored and a 1:6 BB:K across 37 plate appearances. Driscoll rolled his ankle during spring training and hasn't played in 2025.