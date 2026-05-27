Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Rays' Logan Driscoll: Back in action in minor leagues

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Triple-A Durham activated Driscoll (ankle) from its 7-day injured list Friday and assigned him to Single-A Charleston.

Driscoll, who opened the year on the injured list, completed a rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Rays and then Charleston before being reinstated. The 28-year-old catcher is under a minor-league contract with Tampa Bay and has made seven appearances for the Single-A club overall, batting .231 with three extra-base hits, five RBI and one walk across 26 at-bats so far.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!