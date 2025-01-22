Trivino (elbow/shoulder) threw a bullpen session for interested teams Tuesday, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.

The Yankees, Dodgers, Guardians, Cubs, Giants, Reds and Royals were among the clubs in attendance and "came away impressed" with Trivino, who got his sinker up to 94 mph, per Ragazzo. Trivino hasn't pitched in the majors since 2022 while working his way back from Tommy John surgery and had to have a rehab assignment shut down in September due to a shoulder issue, but it would appear he's healthy now.