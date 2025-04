The Orioles released Gonzalez on Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez had been designated for assignment Monday in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Scott Blewett. Gonzalez struggled to the tune of a 5.79 ERA and 4:4 K:BB across 4.2 innings at Triple-A Norfolk, and the 33-year-old will look for an opportunity elsewhere.