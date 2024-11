The Orioles selected Gonzalez's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez spent the entire 2024 regular season in Norfolk. Across 44 outings, he posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 60 innings. Gonzalez will compete for a spot on the Orioles' major-league roster during spring training.