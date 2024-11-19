Severino has rejected the Mets' one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Severino might not be able to match the $21.05 average annual value of the qualifying offer on a multi-year contract, but he should still do pretty well in free agency. The Mets are interested in bringing the right-hander back, but if they're unable to they will net a draft pick when Severino signs elsewhere. Severino, who turns 31 in February, held a 3.91 ERA and 161:60 K:BB over 182 innings across 31 regular-season starts for the Mets in 2024.