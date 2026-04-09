Severino allowed two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out seven over five innings to take a no-decision Wednesday versus the Yankees.

It was another shaky performance for Severino, who has walked at least three batters in all three of his starts so far. He threw 54 of 100 pitches for strikes Wednesday, so at least appears to be fully stretched out, but he'll need to improve his control to work as a true innings-eater at the head of the Athletics' rotation. Through 13.1 innings, he has a 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 17:13 K:BB. Severino has benefited from not allowing a home run yet, but he's put too much traffic on the basepaths to avoid trouble. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Rangers.