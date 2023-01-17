site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Alberto Rodriguez: Designated for assignment
RotoWire Staff
Jan 17, 2023
Rodriguez was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Tuesday.
The club needed to clear space on the 40-man roster for waiver claim J.B. Bukauskas. Rodriguez, 22, spent last season at High-A Everett, where he posted a .732 OPS with 10 home runs. He is ranked by
MLB Pipeline as the Mariners' No. 13 prospect.
