Rodriguez signed a minor-league contract with Kansas City on Wednesday.

Rodriguez was cut loose by the Rieleros de Aguascalientes of the Mexican League earlier in November but managed to find a new opportunity with Kansas City. He played exclusively at Double-A during the 2024 season with Seattle's farm system, batting .241 with three home runs, 47 RBI, 10 stolen bases and 33 runs scored in 93 games.