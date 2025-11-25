Royals' Alberto Rodriguez: Latches on with Royals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez signed a minor-league contract with Kansas City on Wednesday.
Rodriguez was cut loose by the Rieleros de Aguascalientes of the Mexican League earlier in November but managed to find a new opportunity with Kansas City. He played exclusively at Double-A during the 2024 season with Seattle's farm system, batting .241 with three home runs, 47 RBI, 10 stolen bases and 33 runs scored in 93 games.
