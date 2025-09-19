Munoz earned the save Thursday against the Royals, striking out three and allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Tasked with protecting a two-run lead, Munoz worked around a Vinnie Pasquantino double and a hit batter to lock down his 36th save of the season. It was just the second time this year that the right-hander has struck out three batters in an appearance. After a rocky stretch in which Munoz allowed runs in three of five outings, he's now strung together six consecutive scoreless appearances. The 26-year-old has been one of the league's top closers this season, ranking third in MLB in saves while carrying a 1.54 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 78:25 K:BB across 58.1 innings.