Munoz blew the save but picked up the win Wednesday against the A's, allowing a run on one hit in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

Protecting a one-run lead, Munoz left a two-strike slider over the plate to Nick Kurtz, who launched a 438-foot homer to tie the game, sticking Munoz with his first blown save this year. The right-hander would ultimately come away with the win after Seattle answered with a walk-off run in the bottom half of the frame. After a stellar 2025 campaign, Munoz has been shaky to open 2026 -- he's given up eight earned runs across nine innings after allowing just 12 earned runs in 62.1 frames last year. His ERA sits at 8.00 with a 1.56 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB.