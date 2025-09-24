Munoz picked up the save Tuesday against the Rockies, striking out two over a perfect inning.

Munoz carved through the Rockies in the ninth inning, notching two strikeouts to preserve a Mariners win and clinch a postseason berth. The hard-throwing righty has been dominant all season, logging a 1.47 ERA and 0.99 WHIP across 61.1 innings. His 38 saves rank third in the majors, behind only Robert Suarez and Carlos Estevez.