Mariners' Brendan Donovan: Activated and starting Tuesday

Donovan (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and is starting at third base versus the Tigers, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Donovan is back healthy Tuesday from a left groin strain that had kept him out since mid-May. The infielder should find work at the hot corner with J.P. Crawford on the 10-day injured list to to a wrist injury. The Mariners also activated Taylor Ward and recalled Jhonny Pereda from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday. In corresponding moves, the Mariners released Rob Refsnyder and Mitch Garver while they designated Stuart Fairchild for assignment.