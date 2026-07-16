Mariners' Brendan Donovan: Beginning assignment Wednesday

Donovan (groin) will begin a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Donovan was initially expected to begin his assignment in rookie ball earlier this month, but after several extra days of working out at the Mariners' Arizona complex, he's finally been cleared to test his strained left groin in a competitive setting. The 29-year-old has been on the shelf for nearly two full months, so the M's are likely to keep him in the minors for an extended period of time before adding him back to the active roster.