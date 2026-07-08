Mariners' Brendan Donovan: Closing in on rehab assignment

Donovan (groin) will work out Wednesday for a second straight day at the Mariners' spring training complex before starting a rehab assignment later this week if all goes well, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Previous reports suggested Donovan would begin playing in rehab games in the Arizona Complex League on Tuesday. That's been pushed back a couple days, but Donovan should still have a good chance to be activated immediately after the All-Star break. The 29-year-old has been sidelined since mid-May with a left groin strain.