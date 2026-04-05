Donovan (groin) said Saturday that he was feeling good and that his imaging came back clean, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Donovan landed awkwardly on the first-base bag Friday while attempting to leg out an infield single, which led to his departure from the contest. He underwent imaging but suggested it was mostly precautionary after he underwent sports hernia surgery at the end of last season. While Donovan was held out of the lineup Saturday, he went through agility work pregame and doesn't currently appear in danger of missing extended time.