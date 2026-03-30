Mariners' Brendan Donovan: Hot start with new team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-0 win over the Guardians.
The 29-year-old utility man is off to a fast start in his new digs, recording two homers, four RBI, four runs scored and one stolen base across his first 14 at-bats with the Mariners. Donovan has hit leadoff in three games as opposed to sixth in the lineup in one contest, and his fantasy value should benefit if he continues to bat first going forward.
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