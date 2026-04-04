Donovan was removed from Friday's game against the Angels with a potential leg injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Donovan landed awkwardly on first base while attempting to leg out an infield single in the seventh inning and was replaced on defense to begin the bottom of the frame. The Mariners haven't officially announced that Donovan is dealing with an injury, but it's still possible the 29-year-old tweaked something during the play. If so, Leo Rivas may get an opportunity to start at third base, or the team could bring up Colt Emerson for his MLB debut.