Donovan (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Donovan was set to miss a second straight contest with an undisclosed injury, but he will now be forced to miss at least 10 days while nursing a left groin strain. The move was made retroactive to Saturday, so the earliest that he could return to action is May 25. In the meantime, the Mariners called up top prospect Colt Emerson ahead of their series finale against the Padres on Sunday.