Donovan (undisclosed) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Donovan was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to what the Mariners labeled a "load-management decision", and he finds himself on the bench for a second straight game Sunday. The 29-year-old has gone 6-for-28 with two extra-base hits in seven contests since coming back from a groin strain in early May. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, manager Dan Wilson said Donovan could be available off the bench Sunday, depending how he feeling during his pregame work.