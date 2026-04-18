Mariners' Brendan Donovan: Removed early Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan was removed from Friday's game against the Rangers with an apparent injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Donovan went 0-for-2 at the plate Friday before being replaced at third base in the fourth inning. It's currently unclear what he is dealing with, but the Mariners should provide more details on his status in the near future. Leo Rivas entered as Donovan's replacement and would likely take over as Seattle's third baseman if the latter had to miss a start.
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