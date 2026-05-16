Mariners' Brendan Donovan: Scratched Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Padres.
It's unclear why the Mariners took Donovan out of the lineup, but the team will likely offer an explanation in the near future. In the meantime, Leo Rivas will fill the void at third base and bat eighth.
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