Mariners' Brendan Donovan: Still hasn't begun rehab assignment

Donovan (groin) still has not begun a minor-league rehab assignment.

Donovan last played May 15 and has been dealing with groin issues since the eighth game of the season. He spent some time on the injured list in late April before returning to play in seven contests only to head back to the IL following an aggravation. Donovan started a running program last month and was expected to head out on a rehab assignment last week. He's been in Arizona but has yet to appear in any minor-league contests. It seems unlikely Donovan will be ready to rejoin the Mariners' lineup coming out of the All-Star break Friday against the Giants.