Donovan is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Since returning from the injured list Friday, Donovan hasn't experienced any reported setbacks with the strained groin that forced him to the shelf April 20. Consider his absence from the lineup Wednesday a maintenance day, as the Mariners are presumably aiming to ease Donovan back into an everyday role coming off the injury. Leo Rivas will step in at third base in place of Donovan, who has gone 2-for-18 with a walk and a run scored since being reinstated from the IL.