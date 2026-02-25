Donovan made his Cactus League debut Tuesday against the White Sox. He started at third base and went 2-for-2 with a run scored.

It's an encouraging start to the spring for Donovan, who's expected to open the year as Seattle's primary third baseman and leadoff hitter. Donovan, who was acquired from St. Louis earlier in February, slashed .287/.353/.422 with 10 homers across 118 games in 2025.