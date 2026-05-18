Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Sunday that Donovan will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection for his strained left groin as well as his adductor and is expected to resume baseball activity in 2-to-3 weeks, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Seattle placed Donovan on the 10-day injured list Sunday, and given that he won't be on track to resume on-field activity for at least another two weeks, he's not a candidate to return to action when first eligible May 26 and will see his absence extend into June. Donovan previously missed about three weeks of action earlier this season after straining the same groin, so the Mariners could proceed more cautiously with bringing him back from the shelf this time around. For however long Donovan is out of action, Colt Emerson is expected to serve as the Mariners' everyday third baseman.