Woo didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rays, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks across five innings. He struck out three.

Woo's three strikeouts were his fewest in 14 starts and tied his season low, while his three walks were a season worst. The 25-year-old has now failed to complete six innings in back-to-back outings after doing so in his first 25 appearances of the campaign. Still, Woo boasts a 3.02 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP in 169.2 innings pitched this season. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Cardinals for his next start.