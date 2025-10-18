Miller didn't factor into the decision Friday during Game 5 of the ALCS against the Blue Jays, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters over four-plus innings.

It looked like the 27-year-old righty was about to let the game get out of hand once he loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth, but he struck out Daulton Varsho and coerced a double play out of Ernie Clement to get through the inning unscored upon. Miller came back out to begin the fifth frame but was pulled after allowing a leadoff single to Addison Barger, who eventually came around to score. Because he only threw 56 pitches Friday, Miller may be able to work out of the bullpen during a potential Game 7. Otherwise, his next appearance on the mound will come in the World Series against the Dodgers.