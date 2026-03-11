Mariners' Bryce Miller: Bullpen session scrapped
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller did not throw a bullpen session as scheduled Wednesday because his left oblique didn't feel right,Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.
Miller had been slated to throw his first full-effort bullpen sessions since he felt inflammation in his left oblique in late February. Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Wednesday that the right-hander does not need to be completely shut down from throwing. However, Miller will have to revert back to flat-ground work, and his availability for Opening Day is very much in question.
