Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Belts homer in win

Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Dodgers.

Raleigh's second-inning blast answered a Shohei Ohtani homer from the opening frame. It's now been 15 games since Raleigh had a multi-hit effort, going just 8-for-52 (.154) in that span. The prolonged slump at the plate has caused the catcher to plunge in the order. Raleigh hit second early on, but he has been fifth or sixth in the lineup in four of his last five games. Overall, he's batting .166 with a .579 OPS, 11 homers, 36 RBI, 25 runs scored, seven doubles and two stolen bases over 75 contests.