Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Friday's loss to the Angels.

The Mariners catcher slugged a monstrous 423-foot, two-run homer off Tyler Anderson in the third inning. Raleigh has been on a tear lately, hitting five homers over his past four games while batting .471 (8-for-17). He leads all catchers in homers with 20. Overall, the 27-year-old is now slashing .218/.303/.443 with 61 RBI and 40 runs scored across 350 plate appearances.