Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Padres.

Raleigh broke things open with a go-ahead blast in the eighth inning that sparked a five-run rally for the Mariners. The catcher has gone a modest 7-for-31 (.226) over his last nine games, but he has five homers and eight RBI in that span. For the season, Raleigh is slashing .227/.311/.448 with 19 long balls, 49 RBI, 53 runs scored, 16 doubles and a triple over 99 contests.