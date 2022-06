Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Athletics.

Raleigh went yard in the second inning. Five of the catcher's nine homers this year have come in June, where he's batting a solid (.246) in 18 contests. He's posted a .187/.279/.447 slash line with 19 RBI and 15 runs scored in 42 games overall, though his strong play of late has made him the Mariners' primary catcher over Luis Torrens.