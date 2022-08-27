site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Out of lineup
RotoWire Staff
Raleigh will be on the bench Saturday against Cleveland.
Raleigh sits after starting four straight games, a stretch in which he went 0-for-13 at the plate. Curt Casali will start behind the plate Saturday.
