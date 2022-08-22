Raleigh entered Sunday's loss to the Athletics as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and remained in the game at catcher, going 2-for-2 with an RBI double, another two-bagger and a run.

Raleigh ignited a two-run rally for the Mariners upon entering in the sixth inning, lacing a pinch-hit double to deep left that plated Dylan Moore. The hot-hitting backstop followed it up with his 17th two-bagger of the season and 36th extra-base hit overall in the ninth, only to be left stranded by Julio Rodriguez and Ty France to end the game. Factoring in Sunday's production, Raleigh now boasts a .306 average and 1.069 OPS across the 40 plate appearances encompassing his last 11 games.