site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-cal-raleigh-sitting-out-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Sitting out Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Raleigh is absent from the Mariners' lineup for Friday's game in Detroit.
The switch-hitting Raleigh has made just two starts against lefties this season and will be on the bench Friday with the Tigers throwing southpaw Matthew Boyd. Tom Murphy is behind the dish.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read