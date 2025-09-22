Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Astros.

Raleigh's blast put the finishing touches on a seven-run second inning for the Mariners, which they rode all the way to the victory. Over the last nine games, Raleigh has surged again, going 12-for-33 (.364) with five homers and eight RBI. He's up to 58 long balls this year while adding 121 RBI, 107 runs scored, 22 doubles, 14 stolen bases and a .247/.360/.589 slash line over 153 contests. He'll look to continue his hot hitting in a three-game home series versus the Rockies that begins Tuesday.