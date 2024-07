The Mariners have selected Beilenson with the 154th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A pure reliever from Duke, Beilenson logged a 2.01 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 62.2 innings over 34 appearances this spring. The 6-foot righty saved 16 games for the Blue Devils and could potentially move quickly to the majors if the Mariners keep him in the bullpen.