Young is the leading candidate to start at second base for the Mariners next season, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reports.

Young's playing time tapered off for the Mariners down the stretch of the regular season and he did not play during the playoffs. However, Seattle remains high on the 22-year-old's potential despite a .211/.302/.305 batting line in 77 games this season. The Mariners could acquire a second baseman from outside the organization, but if they don't, the left-handed-hitting Young is the top candidate to start at least against righties. Leo Rivas and Ryan Bliss (knee) will also be in the mix.