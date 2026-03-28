Young went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Friday's 5-1 win over the Guardians.

Young was held hitless Thursday, going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts to start the season. He bounced back with a go-ahead blast in the fourth inning Friday, which is the fifth homer of his young major-league career. The second baseman launched six homers and added 18 RBI over 19 games in spring training, so there's some power potential, though he'll likely be negatively impacted by playing half his games at T-Mobile Park. He posted a .607 OPS, four homers, 24 RBI, 24 runs scored and one stolen base over 257 plate appearances during the 2025 regular season. Young looks to have a clear path to at-bats versus right-handed pitchers this season, and a strong start to the season could make him a near-everyday player.